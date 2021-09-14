4-Day Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.