4-Day Weather Forecast For Troy

TROY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



