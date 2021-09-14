CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Monday has sun for Cortlandt Manor — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago
 8 days ago

(CORTLANDT MANOR, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cortlandt Manor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cortlandt Manor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0bvY2l4J00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cortlandt Manor, NY
