Citronelle, AL

Citronelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bvY2flx00

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

