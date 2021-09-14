Daily Weather Forecast For Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
