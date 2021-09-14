CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

