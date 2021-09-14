CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetops, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pinetops

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bvY2YXk00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Pinetops, NC
