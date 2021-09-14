4-Day Weather Forecast For Pinetops

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



