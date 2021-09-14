Daily Weather Forecast For Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 30 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.