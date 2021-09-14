Daily Weather Forecast For Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
