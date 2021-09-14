CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, OH

Grafton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bvY2U0q00

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

