Grafton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
