If You Bought Chicken Over Last Decade You May Get Money From $181 Million Lawsuit
If you bought any chicken products over the last decade, you may be eligible to receive money from a $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement. The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation claims several chicken processors, including Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Tyson Foods, conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken, from January 1, 2009, through December 31, 2020, a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.wzozfm.com
