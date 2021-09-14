CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

Monday set for rain in Coushatta — 3 ways to make the most of it

Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
Coushatta (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(COUSHATTA, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Coushatta Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coushatta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bvY2BUH00

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

