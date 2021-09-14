CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Biscoe

 8 days ago

(BISCOE, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Biscoe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bvY2AbY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Biscoe Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Biscoe: Monday, September 20: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, September 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, September 22: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight;
Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BISCOE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Biscoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
