Belding, MI

Monday rain in Belding: Ideas to make the most of it

Belding (MI) Weather Channel
Belding (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BELDING, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belding Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belding:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bvY28vL00

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

