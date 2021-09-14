Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0