CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, OH

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel
Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SUNBURY, OH) A sunny Monday is here for Sunbury, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bvY23Vi00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sunbury

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sunbury: Monday, September 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, September 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, September 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 23: Sunny during
SUNBURY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, OH
Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel

Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel

Sunbury, OH
74
Followers
566
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy