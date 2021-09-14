CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Hill, NC

Weather Forecast For Laurel Hill

 8 days ago

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bvY21kG00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

