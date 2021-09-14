CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orting, WA

Orting Daily Weather Forecast

ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bvY20rX00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

