Orting Daily Weather Forecast

ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



