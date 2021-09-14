Orting Daily Weather Forecast
ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
