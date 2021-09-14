CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, CA

Weather Forecast For Farmersville

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bvY1zHs00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville, CA
