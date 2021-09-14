Daily Weather Forecast For Iowa Park
IOWA PARK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
