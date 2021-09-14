Kountze Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KOUNTZE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0