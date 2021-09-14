CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayodan, NC

Mayodan is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MAYODAN, NC) A sunny Monday is here for Mayodan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayodan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bvY1iWl00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

