CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holley, NY

Take advantage of Monday sun in Holley

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOLLEY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0bvY1ezr00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Holley

(HOLLEY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOLLEY, NY
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holley: Wednesday, September 15: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday, September 16: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 17: Slight chance of rain
HOLLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holley, NY
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Holley? Jump on it!

(HOLLEY, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holley Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
HOLLEY, NY
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley, NY
86
Followers
564
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy