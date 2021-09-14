MSU students volunteer in Montclair for 9/11
Students and staff from Montclair State University spent the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks volunteering at several spots in the Montclair community. At Montclair High School, volunteers worked with the Montclair High School Transitions program — which works with community partners to provide jobs for students with special needs — to garden and beautify the area around the 9/11 memorial beam. The beam is dedicated to 1983 graduate Ronald J. Ruben, who lost his life in the attacks.www.montclairlocal.news
