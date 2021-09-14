MSU students volunteer in Montclair for 9/11

The upcoming referendum on whether Montclair should switch from an appointed to elected board of education model is very different from the other choices township voters face. Unlike the normal contests between candidates, it is quite literally a referendum on the value of elections, and of democratic norms. We are being asked whether direct elections are the best way to select those who set policy for the Township’s public schools, and whether voters in Montclair should have the same rights as those in 98% of New Jersey’s municipalities, as well as in school systems across the nation, where elected school boards are the norm.

