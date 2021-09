The Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column and clinch a series win in the process Thursday night when they complete a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta and Washington split the first two games of the series with the rubber match set for Thursday. Huascar Ynoa will get the start for Atlanta and will be making his first start since returning from the injured list. Erick Fedde will get the start for Washington and will be looking to for a rare good outing against the Atlanta offense.

