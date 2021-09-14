Weather Forecast For Delmar
DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
