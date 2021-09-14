CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delmar, MD

Weather Forecast For Delmar

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0bvY1NBc00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar (MD) Weather Channel

Delmar, MD
75
Followers
571
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy