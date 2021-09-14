Daily Weather Forecast For Hockley

HOCKLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 81 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



