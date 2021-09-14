Daily Weather Forecast For Hockley
HOCKLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 81 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
