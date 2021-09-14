4-Day Weather Forecast For Wonder Lake

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.