Wonder Lake, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wonder Lake

 8 days ago

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bvY1Bau00

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

