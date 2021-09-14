4-Day Weather Forecast For Wonder Lake
WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
