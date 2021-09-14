Lebanon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
