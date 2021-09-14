CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, VA

Lebanon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bvY1AiB00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LEBANON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lebanon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LEBANON, VA
Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel

Lebanon, VA
227
Followers
568
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy