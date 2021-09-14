CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Girls Volleyball | GAMEDAY vs Dr Phillips Panthers

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to Coach Calcote and the Lady Wolves as the teams host the Dr Phillips Panthers in the Wolves Den tonight. Go Wolves!. Wanna help support the volleyball team this season? We have two ways you can help!. Be sure to download the Rapid Replay app on your phone...

timbercreekathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters rise to #5 in MaxPreps poll with win over Dr. Phillips

The Apopka Blue Darters are on a roll. With a 28-14 win over the Dr. Phillips Panthers, Apopka stands at 3-0 heading into district play this Friday. The victory launched the Blue Darters into the #5 slot on the MaxPreps 8A State Poll. The loss dropped Dr. Phillips (1-2) to #18.
APOPKA, FL
timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Golf | GAMEDAY vs East River Falcons

Good luck to Coach Fekany and the girls golf team as they take on the East River Falcons at Wedgefield Golf Course today. Go Lady Wolves!. Interested in helping support the golf teams this season? We have two ways you can help!. Be sure to download the Rapid Replay app...
GOLF
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Bowling | GAMEDAY vs Circle Christian

Good luck to Coach Delpazzo and the boys and girls bowling teams as they take on Gateway and Celebration in a tri-match at Boardwalk Bowl today. The meet is scheduled to start at 3PM. Go Wolves!. Matchup | vs Circle Christian. Location | Boardwalk Bowl. Date | Thurs, Sept 9th.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Wolves#Shopping#Gameday#Flipgive
kentcityathletics.com

Varsity volleyball sweeps the Panthers

The Varsity volleyball team played their first home game of the season against the Hesperia Panthers on Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles came out showing who had the home court advantage and won the first and second set by scores of 25-12 and 25-8. The third set the Eagles would lose some of their energy and would not play as strong, but came out with the sweep 25-22. Kaila Krueger would spread the ball around well and finish with 22 assists. Emmalyn Geers would lead all hitters with 9 kills, Taryn Preston 7 kills, Madelyn Geers 6 kills and Lexie Bowers 5 kills. Taryn would finish with 9 digs, Kaden Perkins with 8 digs and Kaila with 7. As a team we would finish with 4 blocks with Lexie Bowers leading the way with 2. Strong serving was a big part of the game as the Eagles tried to keep them out of system. Kaila would finish with 14 points and 3 aces, while Kaden would add 7 points and 2 aces. A great team effort was given by everyone. They will be back in action on Saturday for a tournament at Zion Christian.
HESPERIA, MI
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Golf | GAMEDAY vs Winter Park Wildcats

Good luck to Coach Abruzere and boys golf as the team hosts the Winter Park Wildcats at Stoneybrook East Golf Club today. The matchup is scheduled to begin at 3:30PM. Go Wolves!. Matchup | TC Wolves vs Winter Park Wildcats. Location | Stoneybrook East Golf Club. Date | Mon, Sept...
GOLF
pvpanthers.com

Lady Panthers Volleyball Outdueled at Huston Tillotson

PRAIRIE VIEW – The Prairie View A&M University fell to Huston-Tillotson Wednesday evening, 3-1. PVAMU lost by the scores of 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, and 22-25. "We weren't able to execute and capitalize with our serves or with receiving," said head volleyball coach TaCho Tyler. "We will need a better team performance all the way around if we are going to win."
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
unipanthers.com

Panther Volleyball Splits Day Two of Cougar Challenge

PULLMAN, Washington – The UNI Panther volleyball team finished 2-1 at the Cougar Challenge after going 1-1 Friday in Bohler Gym. UNI was swept by tournament host Washington State before quickly bouncing back for a 3-0 sweep over Long Beach State. Washington State L, 3-0 (13-25, 16-25, 17-25) UNI collected...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Evening News

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons weep Panthers

CORYDON — Visiting Silver Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 triumph at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Wednesday night. Ellie Priddy topped the Dragons in kills (12) and service aces (three) while Abby Marks dished out 33 assists. On defense, Kiki Brown contributed 11 digs while Emily Weber recorded four blocks.
CORYDON, IN
bgsufalcons.com

Volleyball Continues Non-Conference Play At Panther Challenge

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Bowling Green Falcons volleyball team (3-3) will compete in their final invitational of the 2021 season at the Panther Challenge, held at the University of Pittsburgh. The Falcons will compete against No. 12 BYU, High Point, and No. 4 Pitt, playing three matches in two days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 3rd place at Tri-Match vs Oviedo/Hagerty

The Wolves came up short on Tuesday of this week, against the Lions of Oviedo High School and the Huskies from Hagerty High School. The trio played a match at Twin Rivers Golf Club in Oviedo. Leading the Wolves today was Nicolai Sundsten (FR) who finished the 9th hole with a spectacular birdie to close his round out finishing tied for 2nd overall, with a 37 (+1). The top 2 Hagerty players for the day, Logan Roberts (JR) and Anthony Johnson (SR), finished with rounds of 34 (-2) and 37 (+1), respectively; while the top Oviedo player, Noah Andrescik finished with a 38 (+2).
EDUCATION
nctv17.com

Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Hinsdale Central 09.15.21

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball faces Hinsdale Central in the annual Wheaton Classic where the Wildcats win a hard-fought match. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’re at Wheaton Warrenville South high school for the opening matches of the Wheaton Classic, where the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley girls volleyball take on the Red Devils of Hinsdale Central.
WHEATON, IL
Marie Evening News

Panthers stop Bulldogs' streak in EUPC volleyball

PICKFORD — To be the champ you have to beat the champ. The Pickford Lady Panthers served notice that they expect to contend in the Eastern UP Conference this season as they ended Rudyard’s four-year unbeaten streak in the league Thursday night. After Rudyard controlled the opening set, the Panthers...
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
knightstownathletics.com

Info – Lady Panther Volleyball Invite

2021 Knightstown Varsity Volleyball Panther Invitational. Cost of tournament: $6 for the day. Sports Passes will NOT be permitted. Pool 1 Court 1 3-Team Pool (Auto 3’s) – 1st Team listed is Home team. Play Ref Warmups. 10:30 am APA vs Monroe Central Tri 10 min. 12:00 pm Monroe Central...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Jets

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are set to open up the 2021 season this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS. To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's...
NFL
southeastexpress.org

Harrison Panthers volleyball secures victory over Mitchell

Harrison High School’s volleyball team hasn’t played more than three sets in a match all season. They didn’t switch their steez against Mitchell at Thorpe Gymnasium on Sept. 16 and won in straight sets 25-19, 25-8, 25-19 against Mitchell. Following a four-game losing streak at the Mesa Ridge tournament on...
SPORTS
nctv17.com

Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Wheaton North 09.15.21

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball faces Wheaton North in the Wheaton Classic where the Warriors come up short against the Falcons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’re at the Wheaton Classic girls volleyball game. This game is the last match of pool F, as Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball...
WHEATON, IL
aroundosceola.com

Dr. Phillips too much for Storm in rough night for county programs

Heading into Friday night’s game with perennial state power Dr. Phillips, Celebration head coach Rich Pringle had hopes that his upstart and undefeated Storm football team would be able to compete with the Panthers. Those hopes were practically dashed on the first play of the game as a bad center...
HIGH SCHOOL
orangeobserver.com

Growing Pains: Dr. Phillips football getting on same page early in season

Dr. Phillips High School’s football program has had a history of continued success since it made its debut in 1987. Notable players such as Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, Matt Milano and Marcell Harris went on to play in the NFL after wearing the Panthers uniform. Coming into the 2021 season, the Panthers...
ORLANDO, FL
kduz.com

Tiger Gameday – vs Willmar

Current Record: 2-0 This Week’s Opponent: Willmar (1-0) About the Opponent: Last year Cardinals Qb Alex Schramm torched the Tigers for just under 200 yards rushing as the Cards upset Hutch last year 28-24. Schramm is back this year and had a good game in Week 1 vs St Cloud Apollo (166 yards passing, 2 TD). You’ll see the Cardinals in a spread offense just like in years past. Defensively Willmar let St Cloud Apollo throw for just shy of 300 yards last week.
HUTCHINSON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy