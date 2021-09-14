CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fulton

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bvY0xUD00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(FULTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fulton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
