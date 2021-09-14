Daily Weather Forecast For Fulton

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



