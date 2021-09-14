Weather Forecast For Evergreen
EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
