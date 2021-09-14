CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tarentum

 8 days ago

TARENTUM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0bvY0qJ800

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

