Castle Hayne Daily Weather Forecast
CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
