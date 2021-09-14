CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castle Hayne, NC

Castle Hayne Daily Weather Forecast

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bvY0iUY00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CASTLE HAYNE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Castle Hayne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CASTLE HAYNE, NC
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne, NC
88
Followers
575
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy