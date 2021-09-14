Pleasant Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PLEASANT GROVE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



