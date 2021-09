MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Peter is now a Tropical Depression on this Wednesday as it remains north of Puerto Rico. Peter is moving northwest then expected to turn northward by Wednesday night. The depression is very disorganized and will continue to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic. This is good news for Bermuda. Meanwhile, a tropical wave looks strong with great potential of becoming the next named storm of the season. It is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO