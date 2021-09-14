CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

Take advantage of Monday sun in Fishersville

Fishersville (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FISHERSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fishersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fishersville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0bvY0cCC00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

