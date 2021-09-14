Take advantage of Monday sun in Fishersville
(FISHERSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fishersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fishersville:
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0