CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner Elk, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bvY0aQk00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
206
Followers
571
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy