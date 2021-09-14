Beaver Weather Forecast

BEAVER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



