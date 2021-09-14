CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday has sun for Ridgeley — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(RIDGELEY, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ridgeley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0bvY0O2800

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

