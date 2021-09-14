CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Hall, NC

Rural Hall Weather Forecast

Rural Hall (NC) Weather Channel
RURAL HALL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bvY0Ijm00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

