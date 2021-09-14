CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, KY

Morgantown Daily Weather Forecast

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bvY0GyK00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

