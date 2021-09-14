CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, TN

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SOMERVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Somerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bvY0Afy00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Somerville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Somerville: Wednesday, September 15: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 16: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
SOMERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, TN
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Somerville

(SOMERVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SOMERVILLE, TN
Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel

Somerville, TN
144
Followers
569
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy