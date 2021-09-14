CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Wixom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bvY077200

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

