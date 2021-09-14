Brundidge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
