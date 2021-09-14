CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Prescott Weather Forecast

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bvXzKR300

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

