Weather Forecast For Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
