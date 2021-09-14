CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, PA

Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bvXzCNF00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

