Weather Forecast For La Feria

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 74 °F 9 to 20 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.