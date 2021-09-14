Weather Forecast For La Feria
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- 9 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
