Marshall, IL

Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MARSHALL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bvXytzl00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

