Daily Weather Forecast For Parkton
PARKTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
