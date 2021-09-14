CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, OR

Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bvXyKXg00

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Cornelius

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
