Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
