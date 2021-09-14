CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Point, NC

Take advantage of Monday sun in Rocky Point

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROCKY POINT, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocky Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0bvXy79U00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rocky Point: Monday, September 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and
ROCKY POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Point, NC
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel

Rocky Point, NC
131
Followers
571
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy